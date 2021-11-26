Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and Salman Khan is back with an entertainment episode where he will be taking the class of the Top 5 contestants and also welcoming the wild card entries on the show.

We have seen a huge change in the game this season wherefrom the Bottom 6 contestants, contestants were eliminated from the show, which as shocked the audiences of the show.

As we have seen during the weekend ka vaar episode we have seen how celebrities come on the show and interact with the contestants and have fun segments with Salman Khan.

This weekend we would see Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria gracing the show and they would be interacting with the contestants and they would behave fun segments with the contestants and Salman Khan.

Ahan and Tara will be on the show to promote their movie Tadap which will be released next month.

This weekend will see the last elimination between Rajiv and Umar who will be eliminated from the show.

We have seen how Jay, Vishal, and Neha have been eliminated from the show their journey has come to an end.

Now the game will continue with the top 5 contestants ( Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, and Shamita) and the new wild card entries Rakhi Sawant her husband Ritiesh, Rashami, and Devollena.

No doubt that the dynamics of the game would change and hopefully the wild cards will bring in some twists in the show and would make it interesting.

