Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejassvi Prakash decodes Pratik Seajpal strategy says “He does everything so that he would get called by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar”

MUMBAI: The housemates clearly don’t get along with Pratik since day one and that we have witnessed through the various fights that have happened.

In yesterday’s episode, we have seen how the housemates had an argument with each other as to who would become the captain of the house and at one point everyone agreed to Jay, Vishal, and Karan’s name except Pratik and thus the entire captaincy task got canceled.

The entire house is miffed with him and they feel that because of one person the entire house and the makers of the show suffer.

During the live feed, Tejasswi seems to have to decoded his game where she tells everyone that Pratik wants that we change our stance so that no bares the consequences of it, and then on Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan would call out to him and say that one person remove fourteen people and no one had the power to convince him and thus he would take the footage.

Well, the housemates also somewhere feel the same and have decided to now allow him to take the limelight and they too won’t change their stance and will be as stubborn as he is.

What do you think as Tejasswi cracked Pratik’s game is the right way?

