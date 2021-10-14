Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan have a massive fight, leave Akasa Singh in tears

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is doing well for itself. It has made it to the top 10 shows in terms of TRP ratings, and the credit goes to all the contestants who are giving a lot of content.

Tejasswi is one of the strongest contestants and has made a place in the audience's hearts. She is entertaining the house with her comic acts.

On the other hand, Afsana is trying her best to be seen in the show, and she is trying to fight with all the contestants.

In the upcoming episode, Tejasswi and Afsana get into a heated argument and the contestants would be seen calming them.

The fight was between Akasa and Afsana regarding some clothes, which leaves the singer crying bitterly. Tejasswi comes ahead and supports Akasa.

The housemates support Akasa and stand against Afsana.

Tejasswi is the only person who gets along with everyone in the house and stands by her friends. Even though she is one of the members who enters the main house first, she spends time with the jungle contestants and is trying her best to bring her closest friend Karan too in the main Bigg Boss house.

Afsana is nominated this week and maybe she is afraid of being eliminated and is hence fighting with everyone.

