Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat expose Pratik Sehajpal’s game

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss game has been revamped and the dynamics of the show have changed after bringing wild cards on the show and dividing the house into VIP and non-VIP members.

Rashami, Devoleena, Rakhi, Ritiesh, and Abhijeet are the VIP members, whereas Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, and Rajiv are the non-VIP members.

The game began between the two groups, and the VIP contestants are trying their best to break the non-VIP contestants and go ahead in the show.

In the upcoming episode Karan starts to plan and plot and is going to make the life of the VIP members a miserable hell.

The non-VIP members would refuse to cook anything out of the menu and will tell the VIP members that they will have to cook what they want to if they want any extra. They will also rob half the ration from the house and would try their level best to get the VIP members to become non-VIP members.

This would be Karan’s idea and the entire house would support him except for Pratik as he would be seen supporting the VIP constants.

This wouldn’t go down well with the rest of the contestants, and Tejasswi would be seen telling Nishant that he has done a very good job of hiding Pratik’s mistakes.

Nishant said that he has noticed something today, that is, when the housemates were VIP contestants, it was Pratik only who had refused to wash the personal utensils and cook their personal food. He created a ruckus in the house, and now, he is only volunteering and doing the VIPs' work.

Teja in return said that since the VIP contestants have come into the house, Pratik is only trying to impress them.

Well, there is no doubt that not only Teja and Nishant, but the rest of the contestants also feel the same.

