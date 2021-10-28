Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt get into a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: The fights continue to happen in the Bigg Boss house, which not anything new for viewers. This season started off with many fights happening in the house.

Even in today’s episode, the housemates would be fighting for captaincy, and there are going to be major arguments.

It's going to be Pratik versus the housemates. In the live feed, Tejasswi has a heated argument with Pratik and Akasa, where the actress tells Pratik that he is trying to make her look bad but that plan won’t work since things have changed in the kitchen. The ration duties have been exchanged and the true face of everyone is coming out.

On the other hand, Nishant will also have an argument with Pratik regarding the rationing of the house where he tells Pratik that initially, he used to give everyone food to eat and not care about the ration, but now when he has become in charge of it, he has changed his stance, which is not right.

Pratik in return says that he needs to do it as it is his duty and there is no other option left for him. The housemates want the duty of the ration department to be changed as they feel that Pratik is not doing a good job.

