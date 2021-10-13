BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash gives a promise to Karan Kundrra says she would never betray him

MUMBAI: Tejasswi and Karan are two very strong contestants of the house and they have made place in the audience’s heart and the viewers love to see them play together.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would announce a new task called “Zehe Ka Kehar” where the Jungle contestants are divided into four teams and whichever team wins, would get a direct entry into the house.

Team Tiger : Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal and Akasa

Team Deer : Ishaan, Donal, Afsana, Simba

Team Plant: Karan, Umar, Miesha, Vidhi

The “Sanchalak” of the task would be Shamita Shetty as she is the captain of the house and Nishant and Pratik will be essaying the role of doctors.

In the first round, Team Tiger is the winner of the task as the kick out Simba from the task, in the second round though Team Plan won the round, Shamita takes an unfair decision and says that no one as won this round and that’s when Karan comes to know about her plan with Vishal.

Karan exposes Shamita and Vishal’s plan in front of the housemates and the audiences so that when Team A would win the task everyone would know how they became the winners and entered the main house.

During the live feed, Karan and Tejasswi are seen talking about today’s task where Karan tells her that he knows that their team is going to enter the house, but requests her that before they go to give them the maps which will help them to make the road map.

Tejasswi in return tells Karan that until she is living in the jungle house, she would always be loyal to the team and to him and won’t betray them, though Vishal had told her that she shouldn’t help the team in making the map but still they she would help the jungle contestants.

The actress assures Karan that he can trust her and she won’t backstab them.

Well, seems now like the Jungle contestants too will be divided into groups as one team would enter the main house and begin their game with Bigg Boss OTT contestants and the rest would remain in the Jungle house until they don’t make the road map.

What do you think would Tejasswi keep a promise to Karan or would she betray her team?

