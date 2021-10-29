Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash requests Akasa Singh to stop teasing her with Karan Kundrra says “This is making things awkward between us and currently we are just good friends”

MUMBAI: Since the past two weeks, the relation between Karan and Tejasswi has become even more strong and the two are giving major friendship goals.

In the previous episodes, we have seen how Karan and Tejasswi have spoken about relationships and what kind of partners they want.

We also saw how Karan admitted to Akasa that he does have a crush on Tejasswi and he knows that she has no feelings for him and right now they are only good friends.

Since then, Akasa is seen trying to be a cupid between Karan and Tejasswi where she keeps telling both of them that they should be thinking about this relationship and should at least give her a chance.

Yesterday we saw how when Karan said that he is losing trust in Tejasswi, Akasa kept telling him not to think in another way, and that their relationship shouldn’t get affected because of the circumstances in the house.

During the live feed, Tejasswi was seen talking to Akasa and now she has requested her to seriously stop teasing her with Karan Kundrra as it’s getting awkward between their friendship and at times they do not know how to react.

The actress even swore on everyone she knew and told Akasa that there is no love angle in this relation and currently they are only good and close friends and the future no one is seen and not predict or say anything as that could tamper her friendship with Karan. Teja was calm and spoke very politely.

Well, seems like Tejasswi is taking things slowly and she doesn’t want anything to hamper her friendship with Karan.

