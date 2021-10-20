BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash warns Pratik Sehajpal to stay away from Karan says if anyone touches him, she won’t leave them

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have created a great bond of friendship on the show and the two have been very loyal and have stood by each other’s side.

The audiences are also liking to see them together as they feel they really look good together.

Bigg Boss would announce a money task where the contestants will be divided into two pairs where they will have to make notes and whoever wins this task will get Rs. 5 Lakhs which will be cut from the prize money and they would also get an entry in the main house.

The pairs that were decided by Bigg Boss were: Karan – Tejasswi, Jay – Pratik, Shamita – Vishal, Umar – Afsana, Simba – Akasa, and Miesha and Ishaan where Nishant being the captain of the house was the sanchalk of the task.

Now during the task Pratik would target Karan – Tejasswi and would try to destroy their currency and hence he would get into a physical fight with Karan where he would also push him and come on him.

Post this fight, Tejasswi will stand for Karan and will tell Pratik that what he is doing is wrong and that he can only win by doing cheating.

She warns him to be away from Karan and says that if anyone does anything to him, she won’t leave that person and would show them their place and stands by Karan's side no matter what.

The bond of Tejasswi and Karan is getting, even more, stronger and the two are currently the strongest contestants of the house.

Its good to see Tejasswi and Karan having each other’s back and the two will be standing for each other until the finale of the game.

