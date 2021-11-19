Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! The cast of Antim: The Final Truth Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana to be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are interesting to watch as Salman Khan comes back and takes the class of the contestants where he tells them how they have performed and also bashes a contestant if they haven’t done well and also heaps praises if some contestant has done well.

The viewers of the show wait for the weekend ka vaar episode as it's filled with a lot of surprises and is a full entertainment packed episode.

We all know that during the Weekend Ka vaar episode we do have celebrities coming and gracing the show where they interact with the contestants and Salman Khan.

This weekend the starcast of Antim : The Final Truth star cast Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana will be gracing the show.

They would be having some fun time with Salman and would be interacting with the contestants where they will be playing some special tasks.

Apart from them Bharti – Harsh, Johan and Divya too will be seen on the show.

Antim also stars Salman Khan in a pivotal role and is produced by the superstar himself.

This week since the voting lines were shut, no eliminations would take place and there would be a twist in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists will be done on the show.

