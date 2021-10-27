BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! The housemates target Tejasswi Prakash during the task thinking she is scared and weak the actresses prove them wrong

MUMBAI: Yesterday we did see how the contestants played the captaincy task where Team A ( Vishal, Jay, Afsana, Akasa, Umar, and Ishaan) were standing inside the letters and Team B ( Simba, Nishant, Pratik, Teajaswi, Meisha, Rajiv) had to torture them and come bring them out of the letter but they failed as no one came out of their place.

In today’s episode, one would see Team B standing inside the letters and Team A would have to do things to get them out of those letters. Yesterday we did see how Jay, Umar, Vishal, and Ishaan were discussing how they would play the task and get them out of the letters.

When the task would begin today, they would target Tejasswi as they know that she is afraid of insects and runs away from them.

Ishaan and Umar would get a handful of insects and put in on Tejasswi but she doesn’t move from there and stands still. Everyone is taken by surprise as usually when she sees insects se runs away for her life.

But this time she didn’t give up and that’s when Jay tells his team members that Teja is very strong and that she won’t move from there and now their next target becomes Rajiv who also doesn’t give up and stands strong in the game.

The housemates forgot that Tejasswi has done Khatron Ke Khiladi where she has lived with insects.

Well, seems like both the teams have performed well and one would have to wait and see who would win the game and become the new captain on the house.

