Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! This is the reason why Pratik Sehajpal will miss Simba Nagpal on the show if he gets eliminated

MUMBAI: Pratik has been one of the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house and has always grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons as he has always got into fights with the other contestants of the show.

Like Bigg Boss OTT even in Bigg Boss 15 the entire housemates are against him and he is almost playing the game Solo and have only few alliances in the house like Nishant, Shamita and Neha.

On the other hand, Simba is a very silent player in the game and not suddenly he has woken up in the game and is trying to build an alliance with the rest of the housemates who are very slow and are playing solo in the game.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

Simba and Pratik have built an alliance and have a good rapport with each other and have a great bond of friendship.

This week Simba has been nominated and he fears that he will be eliminated from the show and thus shares his concerns with Pratik.

Pratik tells him no to talk about getting evicted as he doesn’t know what he will do without him in the game as now he has an emotional connection with him and he would completely break down if he would get evicted.

Well, it seems like there is a strong bond of friendship building up between Pratik and Simba and the two together will be very strong players for the game.

