Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz is afraid of Rakhi Sawant for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is doing pretty well for himself on the show, but the doctor has to up his game, as the show has completed four weeks. He needs to do something to be seen in the game.

Every weekend, Salman Khan targets Umar and this hasn’t gone down well with fans and they keep saying that he has potential and that Salman doesn’t encourage him. A similar thing happened during Asim’s time.

During the live feed, Umar, Rajiv, and a few other contestants were talking, and suddenly, Rajiv requested Bigg Boss to send Rakhi Sawant into the game.

To which, Umar said that please don’t say that as if she enters the show, that would be a slap on our faces that we're not doing good and are so boring that they had to get Rakhi Sawant to pep the show.

Last season didn’t pick up until the challengers (ex-contestants) of the show were sent inside. Rakhi was the USP of the show.

Umar said that he is very scared to have her enter the house as that’s the result of how they are doing on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that there can be no one like Rakhi who can entertain the audience and take the entertainment quotient to another level.

What do you think? Do you want to see Rakhi Sawant on the show or as the contestants providing enough entertainment for the audiences?

