BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, and Nishant Bhatt enter the main Bigg Boss house no more a jungle wasi

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s episode we did see how Bigg Boss announced the money task where the contestants had to print currency and whoever wins the task would get a direct entry into the house and the sacrifice, they would have to do would be of deducting Rs. 5 Lakhs from the prize money.

Bigg Boss had divided the contestants into teams that were: Karan – Tejasswi, Vishal – Shamita, Ishaan – Miesha, Simba – Akasa, Umar – Afsana, and Jay – Pratik.

During the first round, everyone gives their best and hundred percent where they try to make the currency notes but the other team members would have to try and destroy their currency.

In the first round, Shamita – Vishal win the game, in the second round Karan – Tejasswi and third-round once again Vishal – Shamita win the task.

As per the task rules whoever wins the task would get upgraded to the Bigg Boss main house and wouldn’t be jungle contestants anymore.

We had reported that Vishal – Shamita and Karan – Tejasswi had won the task Bigg Boss upgraded them in the main Bigg Boss house.

Now in the upcoming episode, on the second day Umar – Afsana would win the task as they would destroy Simba and Akasa’s currency and since it was allowed as per rules Nishant said it was fair and declared Umar and Afsana as the winners of the task and they too got upgraded into the main Bigg Boss house.

When it came to Nishant Bigg Boss asked the contestants in the Bigg Boss house to decide among themselves if Nishant should have the right to enter the Bigg Boss house or no to which everyone agreed and thus Nishant became the member of the main house.

The game is divided into two parts the contestants in the main Bigg Boss house and the jungle contestants.

In the main Bigg Boss house, the contestants are Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Shamita, Umar, Afsana, and Nishant Bhatt.

Whereas the contestants in the Jungle area are: Jay, Pratik, Simba, Akasa, Ishaaan, and Miesha.

Since on both sides the team is equally divided now it will be an interesting game to watch and there are going to be a lot of twists and turns in the show.

