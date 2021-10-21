BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Akasa Singh find out a shocking secret about Simba

MUMBAI: As days pass by, Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting, and there are a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Every week, the contestants give so much content that the show is being watched widely by the audience and is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings.

During the live feed, Umar and Akasa find a paper in which Simba has written a lot of nasty things about the contestants, which he at times uses during a fight or to put someone down.

They are shocked to read the mean and nasty things written about the contestants and are disgusted as the things he writes are creepy.

Jay would enter the washroom, and the two keep quiet, as right now, they do not want to expose him in front of anyone.

Simba uses a kajal to write all these nasty things about the contestants. Though he looks like a very boring player, seems like he is playing the game silently.

In the previous weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan had told him that he is playing the game in a very dignified manner, and the netizens disagreed with the point as they feel he doesn’t do anything in the show and Donal deserved to be in the game.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the contestants react when they come to know the mean things he has written.

