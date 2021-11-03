Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer to fight the captaincy task; who will become the captain of the house?

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss will be announcing the captaincy task where the housemates are converted into a fake family, and each contestant knows one secret about their life.

Umar was given Pratik’s secret, Simba knew Ishaan’s secret, Jay knew Shamita’s secret, Rajiv was given Vishal’s secret, Shamita knew Tejasswi’s secret, Nishant knew Umar’s secret, Pratik knew Karan Kundrra’s secret, Tejasswi was given Miesha’s secret, and Afsana was given Rajiv’s secret.

Bigg Boss would call the contestants inside the secret room, and if the contestant spills out the secret of the other contestant, then they would be out from the captaincy race.

Pratik, Ishaan, and Umar entered the secret room. Pratik went inside first and told Karan’s secret. Hence, the actor was out of the captaincy race.

Then, Ishaan went inside and told Simba’s secret. Thus, he too was out of the race.

Shamita was called inside and she told Tejasswi’s secret. Hence, Teja was out of the captaincy race.

Simba went inside and blurted out Ishaan’s secret. Thus, he was eliminated from the task.

Umar went and told Pratik’s secret, and hence, he too was out of the captaincy race.

Afsana went inside and told Rajiv’s secret and got him out of the captaincy task.

Then, suddenly, no one went into the room to eliminate anyone. Thus, the mukhias of the house, Jay and Afsana, are out of the race.

In the end, Rajiv went inside and told Vishal’s secret.

Miesha and Umar were left and they became the contenders of the captaincy task.

Until the end, Nishant didn’t spill Umar’s secret and kept him in the captaincy task. Who had Miesha’s secret is still unknown.

Umar and Miesha will fight to become the captain of the house, and it will be interesting to see who would win the task, though both are nominated this week for eviction. Whom will the housemates supporting?

