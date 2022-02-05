Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Rahami Desai collaborate for a new project with this Bigg Boss contestant

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz and Rashami were very strong contests of the house and the audience loved their game inside the house, their pair was loved and their hashtag was created by the fans #UmRash.

Umar was in the house since day one and he really played the game really well the audience thought he would be a finalist of the show and would emerge as the winner of the show, but before the finale of the show, he was eliminated owing to physical violence with Pratik and post that he didn’t return back on the show.

On the other hand. Rashami has entered the house as a wild card entry and she played the game well and reached the finale of the show she was fifth runner-up of the show once Umar exits the show she was left alone and played the game solo.

In many of the interviews both Umar and Rashami said that they would love to work together in a project if given a chance as their fans would love to see them together.

Now as per sources, both Umar and Rashami will be coming together for a music video which will be sung by Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan.

On the show, Afsana and Umar were really good friends and they stood by each other when she got eliminated Umar did break down and said she will always remain his sister for life.

In the house, Umar and Afsana have spoken about working together and the moment has come, it will be lovely to see Umar and Rashami in a song together.

Well, these days it has become a trend that post-Bigg Boss the contestants do music videos and fans love watching them.

