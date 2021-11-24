Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian team up together and build a new alliance in the game

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 saw a massive change in the show where the media entered the house and chose their Bottom 6 ( Simba, Vishal, Jay, Neha, Rajiv, and Umar) are in the danger zone and would be get eliminated soon.

Umar and Vishal are two very strong contestants of the show and the audience loves to watch their game.

Vishal has been a smart player in the game where we have seen how he has been planning and plotting in the game. He has built an alliance with Shamita which at this moment looks dicey and he also has a good friendship with Tejasswi and has enmity with Jay.

On the other hand, we have seen Umar and his friendship with Karan which has been very enduring to watch as they have always been there for each other and have each other’s back throughout the game and as given major friendship goals.

But since the press conference, Karan and Umar’s friendship has seen a crack, as Umar came to know about Karan calling him a “Gadha”

During the live feed, we have seen how Umar and Vishal are discussing building an alliance with each other.

Where they tell each other that they want to keep each other as their first priority because when it to comes to Tejran they will always be their second priority and they won’t be keeping them above each other.

Umar is clear about it with Karan and Vishal about Tejasswi as they know how strong their bond is.

Umar and Vishal decide to build an alliance with each other as they need support in the house to go ahead in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Umar would and Vishal’s new alliance will change the dynamics of the house.

