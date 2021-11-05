Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz becomes the new captain of the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss had given the contestants a family fake task where the contestants knew the secrets about the other contestants and by calling them into the radio room the contestants would have to reveal the secret of the contestant they know and thus get them eliminated from the show.

The task is well played where the contestants are planning and plotting against each other. Nishant had Umar’s secret and Tejasswi had Miesha’s and the two decide not to go into the radio room and reveal the secret and thus Umar and Miesha become the contenders for the captaincy task.

In today episode, , Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where the two contenders will be given some amount of fuel and then each contestant will be called in the confession room for their Diwali gifts sent by their family, and both Umar and Miesha have to make their fuel-less in order to give them their gifts.

The first contestant is Shamita and she asks them if anyone would reduce their fuel to give her, the gifts sent by her family members to which both Miesha and Umar refuse to lessen their fuel for Shamita. The same happens for Tejasswi.

But for Jay, Miesha gives away her fuel and he gets its gift, Umar does it for Afsana and reduces his fuel.

But still, Umar was leading and was having much more fuel than Miesha and thus he becomes the captain of the house.

Karan and Tejasswi seem to be the happiest as they know that Umar is in their side and for the coming week if anything happens for nominations then they are save.

Umar is nominated for this week and if he doesn’t get eliminated then he would continue the captaincy task and if he does go then Miesha will be the captain of the house.

