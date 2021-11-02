Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz finally decides to take a stand against Simba, says “ If I had pushed him into the pool in this aggressive manner I would have been eliminated from the show"

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Gautam, Rashami, Devoleena, and Kamya saved Karan, Jay, Tejasswi, and Vishal from getting nominated this week.

The rest of the housemates were unsafe and Bigg boss announced a task where the contestants could save themselves.

The contestants are divided into two teams:

Team A : Ishaan, Umar, Afsana, and Rajiv

Team B : Pratik, Nishant, Simba, and Shamita.

Since Shamita is injured Vishal would play as a substitute for her.

Team A had to eliminate the contestants from Team B and whichever team would have eliminated the maximum contestants from the opposite team would have won the task and saved themselves from the nominations.

Before the task began, Umar took Simba’s basket and destroyed it, and thus the fight began and Pratik who was in Simba’s team took a stand for him and said that this shouldn’t be counted as Umar began the task before the buzzer.

During the task Umar and Simba get into a massive fight where the two abuse each other and Simba in a very aggressive manner pushed Umar into the pool and the fight excel rated to another level and the housemates had to control both before any major incident took place.

Bigg Boss hasn’t announced any action against Simba though in the previous season Vikas Gupta had been eliminated when he had pushed Arshi into the pool.

But this time Bigg Boss didn’t take any action or maybe Salman would speak about it during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Umar initially didn’t react much as the task was on but later on, he tells Karan that he is taking a stand against this as if he would have done the same thing the entire housemates would have pounced on him and would have created a rucks and he would have been eliminated from the show.

Umar requests Bigg Boss to take some action against Simba as such behaviour shouldn’t be encouraged and says that he is standing firmly against such behaviour and strict action should be taken.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Bigg Boss’s decision against Simba in this action.

What do you think will Salman lash out at Simba or Umar for their behavior?

