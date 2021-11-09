Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz gets special powers chooses Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhat for the VIP zone eliminates the rest of the housemates

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is the new captain of the house and we did see that during the Weekend Ke Waar episode how the host Salman Khan announced about the finale task where whichever contestants go into the VIP room will be able to fight for the trophy and become the winner of the show.

In the upcoming episode since Umar is the captain of the house, he becomes the first VIP member of the house and gets the power to choose three contestants who would join him in the VIP zone and the rest he would be eliminating.

When the task begins, the contestants are seen trying to convince Umar why they should take them along with him in the VIP zone.

Umar in the first round eliminated Rajiv and Shamita and gives the reason that Rajiv hasn’t yet contributed much to the show and that Shamita does have lots of support systems in the house and she doesn’t need any more support to win the show.

In the second round, he removes Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat stating a valid reason that they have just come into the show and the contestants who have been in the show for more than a month deserve this chance.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

In the third round, he removes Pratik and Jay though the reason is still unknown and then he removes Vishal and Afsana from the game.

In the end, he chooses Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant to take along with him to the VIP zone where the contestants would be given special facilities and would be given special powers too and at the end, they become the contenders to fight for the trophy and become the winner of the show.

The rest of the housemates aren’t eliminated from the show but they would be doing some more tasks to enter the VIP zone.

Well, it will be interesting to see which of these contestants will join the VIP zone.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar