Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz, Jay Bhaushali, and Nishant Bhatt talk to Pratik Sehajpal about his connection with Akshara Singh of Bigg Boss OTT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is a very successful show on television and the audience has connected to the show within two weeks of its telecast.

The credit goes to the amazing contestants of the show that give in so much content and brings in so many twists and turns in the show.

The show is not only known for the fights and screams in the house but at times the contestants do have fun together as well.

During the live feed, Umar and Nishant are seen talking to Pratik about Akshara and what a sweet and lovely partner she was.

( ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true )

Umar says that Pratik’s connection on Bigg Boss OTT was very nice, to which Pratik tells that Akshara was a sweet girl.

Nishant tells Umar that if she comes to Bigg Boss 15 he should have a connection with her.

Jay asks Pratik that if she was so good then why did he break the connection with her all of a sudden and break her heart.

To which the young lad said that everyone on the show was good, but he couldn’t get along with her and couldn’t establish a connection with her and that was the reason why he broke the connection with Akshara and teamed up with Neha which pretty much worked in his favor.

Well, it is interesting to see the contestants talking about some fun stuff rather than fighting and having arguments.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash )