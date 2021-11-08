Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz promises something special to Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash are two very strong contestants of the show. They have a major fan following outside the house and their game is loved by the audiences.

Teja and her bond with Karan are grabbing the headlines outside and viewers are liking their bond and find them a cute couple.

On the other hand, Umar is also coming out of his shell and is a very strong-headed person who puts forth his opinions and thoughts. He is quite close to Karan and Teja but doesn’t get along with Shamita.

In the previous episodes, we have seen Umar, Karan, and Tejasswi having some fun conversations with each other. Fans love to watch the three bonds together.

During the live feed, Umar, Teja, and Karan were talking, and the doctor promised something special to the actresses.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Umar told Tejasswi that even if they fight and have a different point of view, she will still be on his priority list and he has that inclination towards her. He promises that he would always stand by her no matter what.

Tejasswi is seen blushing and looking at Karan who feels happy to see that Teja has another supporter for her in the game. He tells Umar to fulfill his promise and not change.

Well, there is no doubt that the three share a great rapport and are good friends.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar