Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz questions Salman Khan on being biased when it came to physical violence in the house says “ When I was pushed into the swimming pool no one was pulled up for it then why am I questioned for it”

MUMBAI: In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan didn’t seem to be in a good mood as he lashed out at almost all the contestants in the house. Especially, Karan had to bear the brunt as he got physical in the task with Pratik.

If one remembers during the task even Umar got a bit physical with Pratik for which the two had a fight.

Now during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Karan Kundrra for getting physical with Pratik but then he did very calmly make him understand.

Post, that he targeted Umar and very rudely called him a violent doctor and bashed him for getting physical with Pratik.

Umar took a stand post that and told Rakhi that when he was pushed into the swimming pool that time Salman Khan didn’t call out the incident or didn’t even pick up Simba for it.

But now just he hit his chest towards Pratik and that’s called aggression how unfair is that?

Why? When I do something that’s called aggression and I get picked up always Umar was seen telling the housemates.

Well, this is not only Umar’s thought but the audience also feels the same and has questioned Salman Khan on the same.

