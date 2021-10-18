BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary lashes out at Farah Khan for comparing him to his brother Asim Raiz

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting as there are no many twists and turns happening in each episode, and the audience looks forward to the new episode to see how the dynamics will change in the house.

Umar Riaz, who is Asim's elder brother and a surgeon by profession, is also one of the contestants of the show. The doctor is playing the game very well and is a very strong-headed personality. He is clear about his opinions.

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ace Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan had come as a guest. She shared her views about the contestants and even ranked them from 1 to 15.

Fans of Umar and Asim were angry with Farah has she ranked Umar on the 11th position and said that his game is just looking like that of Asim (his younger brother, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13).

She said they have seen how Asim plays the game, and now, they want to see Umar and not Asim.

Seems like this has not gone down well with Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed. He has taken to social media and questioned Farah’s decision.

Umar’s father took to social media and tweeted saying, “Waw absurd analysis by Farah Khan exactly not by her to blame Umar, not to follow the pattern of Asim is a question mark for me. What she wants to convey, both brothers so have similarities but they act according to their own temperament and understanding.”

Well, not only Umar’s dad but also netizens didn’t agree with Farah, as they believe that he deserves to be in the top 10 contestants.

There is no doubt that Umar and Asim have a lot of similarities, but their game strategy is different.

Umar is getting a lot of love from the audiences and Asim’s fans are also supporting him.

