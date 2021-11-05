Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary lashes out at the makers of the show for their silence against Simba says “ I hope that Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks and his push”

MUMBAI: As days are passing Bigg Boss show is getting more interesting and there is lots of twists and turns happening in the show.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and soon Salman Khan would be taking the class of the contestants and would be giving a review on how they have performed.

Last week, we had seen a huge fight erupt between Umar and Simba where the latter had pushed the doctor in an aggressive force into the swimming pool and post that no action was taken by Bigg Boss and the show continued as usual.

Post the fight, during the live feed Umar, was seen telling Ishaan that Simba once told him that during the fight he looks like a terrorist and that he should put Sumra and come.

This statement of Simba hasn’t gone down well the viewers and outrage of tweets came out son social media, as audiences thought that Umar was being targeted for his religion.

Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has broken his silence in what happened and said that “ I think the silence of the channel and Bigg Boss against Simba speaks that they will put an excuse that this push was during the exclusion of the task so demands no action but still waiting how Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks and his push”

Well, Salman Khan is known to not take nonsense on the show and if such statements have been made he does call out to the contestants but it would be interesting to see if he pulls up Simba for his act and statement.

What do you think would happen during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will Salman slam Simba or not?

