Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz says that he cannot trust Karan Kundrra and cannot look him in the eye post the “gadha” incident

MUMBAI: During the press conference, Karan’s game was exposed in front of everyone where the media did ask him about calling Umar “gadha,” which didn’t go well with the doctor. He said that he is hurt with his comment and didn’t expect this from Karan.

Later, he tells the actor that he is hurt as no one affects him the way he does since he trusts him a lot. He says even if Tejasswi had said it, it wouldn’t have pricked him this much.

During the live feed, Umar and Rajiv were seen talking about the incident and about their relationship.

Where Rajiv asked Umar if things have been sorted between the two, Umar said that from the past two days, he can see the regret in his eyes but he couldn’t talk to him directly by looking into his eyes.

Rajiv also said that Karan really loves him a lot and that he told him that every day, he would ask for forgiveness and get back Umar’s trust.

Umar said that he doesn’t have any problems with him. It's just that he is hurt and his trust has been broken.

Well, Karan is also disappointed that he hurt Umar and is trying his best to gain his trust back.

It will be interesting to see if they resolve things.

