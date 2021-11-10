Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz trains Karan Kundrra in doing this; Tejasswi Prakash in return says she loves him and that people don’t credit him for his effort

MUMBAI: Karan, Tejasswi, and Umar are three close friends in the Bigg Boss house and from the beginning, they have stood by each other especially Karan and Umar and as always helped in the game and they have each other’s support.

No wonder Umar without thinking took Karan and Tejasswi into the VIP room as he knew they are the ones who is supporting him since the start and it payback time and there were deserving also to go into the room.

The audiences are liking the new pair of Karan and Tejasswi and the chemistry they share is so cute and enduring and they are getting to know each other and love is cropping in slowly is what the housemates feel.

Tejran as the fans call them has been grabbing the headlines for their cute love story that’s been shown on the show, though post that Karan’s game as gone down a bit.

During the live feed, Karan would come and give a tight hug to Tejasswi from behind and will surprise her.

Umar tells her that he had told Karan that giving a hug from behind is always special and makes the person feel special.

Teja tells him that “This is your training; I love you Umar and the people around here do not give you much credit for your effort and game”

Well, that’s a very sweet thing that Umar advised Karan to do as it made the actress feel very special.

There is no doubt that the three of them together give major friendship goals and the fans love watching them.

