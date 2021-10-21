BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Varun Sood gives a befitting reply to Neha Bhasin for talking about Karan Kundrra getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal, says she did the same

MUMBAI: In this season of Bigg Boss, a lot of ups and downs are happening in the show, especially when it comes to the rules of the house.

One of the biggest rules is that one cannot get physical with anyone, and if they do, they would be eliminated from the show.

But in the initial days of Bigg Boss only, the contestants got physical with each other and also damaged the property of Bigg Boss. Since then, getting physical has become a common thing in the Bigg Boss house.

For making the road maps, the contestants of the main and jungle house were fighting a lot, for which Bigg Boss also punished them.

In yesterday’s episode, during the money currency task, when Pratik tried to snatch the papers from Karan, he literally caught his head and chokeslammed him, but luckily, he didn’t get hurt, or else Karan would have been eliminated from the show.

Owing to this, Pratik’s connection in Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin has come to his support and said that violence wasn’t allowed in the BB house and seems that the rules have changed. Zeeshan was eliminated in no time from the show owing to physical violence.

( ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash )

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Varun Sood gives a befitting reply to Neha. The actor took to his social media account and said, “Just saw a clip where Karan pinned down Pratik. Now I am addressing this to people who said “Task main sab chaltha hai” when Pratik and Neha had pinned Divya Agarwal.”

Let’s rewind to Bigg Boss OTT when during the pyramid task, Divya was the only one supporting Akshara and Milind. When she came out of the room, it was Neha and Pratik who pinned her down and didn’t allow her to reach the pyramid.

Varun is referring to that task above.

Well, Varun has been supporting Karan since the beginning of the show, whereas Neha is supporting Pratik.

Who do you think was wrong, Karan or Pratik?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true )