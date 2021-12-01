Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Varun Sood talks about Pratik Sehajpal game say “If he feels by shouting and fighting he can win the game then good for him”

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most controversial contestants of the house and he has been the most targeted in the house where all the housemates keep fighting with him and he very often grabs the headlines outside the house.

This has been going since the Bigg Boss OTT days where he was ruling the house and played the game so well and made his way to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

In Bigg Boss OTT we did see how he was at loggerheads with his other contestant Divya Agarwal where they kept having disagreements and didn’t get along and throughout, the show they kept fighting.

A couple of times we did see how Divya and Varun did speak about Pratik’s game and what they felt about it.

Recently, Varun while talking to the media was asked about Pratik game to which the actor said that “ If Pratik thinks that by shouting and fighting he can win the game then good for him because the only thing he is doing is fighting, shouting and for no reason he is getting into unwanted fights but if it works for him then well and good’’

In spite of Pratik being loggerheads with Divya, Varun has always been cordial to him and never has said anything bad or negative about him.

