Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya finally speaks about her entry in Bigg Boss 15 says “ Yes, I was in talks with the makers and everything was almost finalized but then suddenly things didn’t work out”

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya was a contestant of Bigg Boss 15 but a short-lived journey as she was eliminated in the third week of the show by the contestants as they felt that she wasn’t contributing enough to the show.

The audiences felt that her eviction was unfair and they demanded the makers of the show to bring her back on Bigg Boss as she looked like a promising contestant on the show.

Even Salman Khan had lashed out at the contestants for taking her name as he felt that she was doing good in the show and deserved to be on the show as she had built true alliances with everyone but unfortunately was backstabbed by her own people.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

In the past two weeks, there were talks about Vidhi coming back on the show as a wild card entry though there was no confirmation on the same.

Now Vidhi has finally broken her silence on the same and while interacting with the media the actress said that “ I wouldn’t say that the news was not false as I was in talks with the makers of the show and everything was almost sorted but then things didn’t work out mutually and hence I wouldn’t be seen on the show”

She also promised her fans that she would be coming out with something interesting and she would be announcing it anytime soon.

Well, finally we have got confirmation from Vidhi that she wouldn’t be entering the house as things didn’t work out, we are sure this would be a piece of disappointing news for Vidhi’s fans but she would be back on screen soon.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards)