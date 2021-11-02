Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya gives a befitting reply to Jay Bhaushali’s double standards

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, Gautam, Rashami, Devoleena, and Kamya had special powers to save one contestant each from the nomination list. They saved Karan, Jay, Tejasswi, and Vishal.

In the upcoming episode, the four contestants would get the power to save one person each, but all four should agree to that name.

In the promo of today’ episode, one can see how the four contestants are discussing as to who to save from the nomination and they are unable to agree on one name. That’s when Jay asks everyone that how can they decide how someone is doing in the show and it is not correct.

Now, Vidhi has a sassy reply for the actor, where she said, “Really Jay we don’t decide kaun kya dik raha hai? But you’ll threw two girls out of the show by deciding ki yeh dono kuch nahi kar rahi hai.”

Vidhi’s point is very valid as it was Jay who took Vidhi and Donal’s names first to be eliminated in the show on basis of how much they were contributing. Why is he unable to choose now, she asks.

Well, there is no doubt that both Vidhi and Donal's eviction shocked many.

