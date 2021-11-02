Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vidhii Pandya gives a befitting reply to Jay Bhaushali’s double standards

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Gautam, Rashami, Devoleena, and Kamya had special powers to save one contestant from the nomination list. They saved Karan, Jay, Tejasswi, and Vishal.

Now in the upcoming episode the four contestants would get the power to save the rest of the constants who are in the unsafe zone, they have to choose one person and all four should agree to that name.

In the promo of today’ episode, one can see how the four contestants are discussing to who to save from the nomination and they are unable to come on one name, that’s when Jay tells everyone that how can they decide how someone is doing in the show and its not correct.

No Vidhi as a sassy reply for the actor where she said that “ Really Jay we don’t decide kaun kya dik raha hai? But you’ll threw two girls out of the show by deciding ki yeh dono kuch nahi kar rahi hai”

Vidhi’s point is very valid as it was Jay only who took Vidhi and Donal’s name first to be eliminated in the show on basics on how much they were contributing to the show then why now he is unable to choose questions the actress.

Well, there is no doubt that both Vidhi and Donal were doing good in the house and their eviction shocked many.

