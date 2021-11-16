Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vikas Gupta is proud of Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhaushali for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular and loved names in the world of entertainment. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss Season 11 where he played the game exceptionally well and was called the mastermind of the show where he emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Post that Vikas has come on the show many times and last year we did see him enter the house as a challenger and in Bigg Boss 13 he had come as Siddarth Shukla’s relative and played the game from his side.

He is considered as of the best players in the history of Bigg Boss.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, we did see how Jay was pulled by Salman Khan for not playing the game as he isn't been seen on the show and that it's high time he should up his game as he can be the potential winner of the show.

On the other hand, we did see how Karan shared a very difficult part of his life with the housemates when Shamita didn't respond well to Rajib when he was crying for being bullied.

Owing to these instances Vikas Gupta took on their social media account and said that he is proud of these two contestants. He tweeted saying “Two humans I am proud of are Jay Bhaushali for taking all the criticism and teaching everyone how to accept it gracefully and for Karan Kundrra for sharing such a difficult phase on Tv so others could avoid the same. Bigg Boss You both are an inspiration”

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Jay are the two strong contestants of the house and they have all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

