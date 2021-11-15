Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! VIP nonmembers to be eliminated from the show, VIP members are in the safe zone

MUMBAI: The makers of the show are planning to bring a change to the show as the TRP’s have fallen down.

The show in the initial days did very well for itself but then later on the show lost the audience's connects and the TRP’s fell down and it was out of the Top 10 shows.

As we know the house is divided into two parts the Non VIP members and VIP members.

As per the latest news, the makers are planning to eliminate the non- VIP members and the VIP members will remain in the game and would play further.

In the VIP members batch we have Karan, Umar, Nishant, Tejasswi, and Vishal whereas the Non – VIP members consist of Jay, Shamita, Neha, Simba, and Pratik.

The makers of the show will be intruding new contestants and also getting ex-contestants of the season and OTT who will be joining the game soon.

Donal Bisht will be re-entering the house as the wild card enters and there are reports of Moose entering soon and the show will be pretty interesting to watch the show.

Well, Donal has the capacity to change the dynamics of the show as she has given sensational quotes in her post-eviction video.

