Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian and Nishant Bhat have a massive fight

MUMBAI: Vishal and Nishant are two of the strongest contestants of the house and they are very opinionated and they do fight and play for themselves.

Big Boss will be introducing a new Jail task where the non VIP members would have to have a debate and would have to say why they shouldn't go to Jail and Vip members would decide whose debate is good and would choose who won’t go to Jail and who should.

During this task, Vishal and Nishant would have a disagreement as Nishant would want to send Pratik to jail but the rest of the VIP members want to save him.

Vishal and Nishant will be arguing on the same where Vishal would be saying that Pratik deserves to be saved as if they have him in the show the competation would be high and it would be fun to play the game.

On the other hand, Nishant wanted to send him to Jail as he wanted to show the Vip members he is against him, and plus these days there as been differences between the two.

Well, at the end the VIP members saved Pratik and that’s what the OTT contestants wanted and there were successful in their plans.

