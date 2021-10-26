Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian exposes Rajiv Adatia says “ I know his game plan he hasn’t seen an episode of the show but is claiming so to make an alliance in the house”

MUMBAI: Yesterday, the audiences witnessed the first wild-card entry, Rajiv Adatia. The entire dynamics of the game changed.

He brought a crack in Shamita and Vishal’s relationship and created a lot of differences between Miesha and Ishaan.

His entry brought a downfall in Vishal’s game as everyone cornered him and left him alone in the game.

During the live feed, Vishal is seen exposing Rajiv’s game in front of Akasa, and where he tells her that all that he is claiming is fake and he hasn’t seen all the episodes of the show.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Did Shamita Shetty give a hint of Karan Kundrra’s ex entering the house; read to know more)

He further tells her that whatever Rajiv says is as per his convenience and what will work for his game. He has noticed this, especially when he starts talking with Karan, Jay, Tejasswi, and Shamita. This is his strategy to build an alliance in the game.

In the upcoming episode, Rajiv will instigate Ishaan as he talks about his relationship with Miesha and how the outside world is looking at it. This irks Ishaan and he gets into a verbal fight with Rajiv and warns him to stay away from his personal life and not to comment on it.

There is no doubt that Rajiv has made a mark in the house on the first of his entry. But it's a difficult place to be, and it will be interesting to see how he proceeds in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: UNBELIEVABLE! Vidhi Pandya opens up on Bigg Boss 15 inmates Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance, says, "They were just friends till the time I was in the house")