Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian finally becomes the fifth VIP member of the house

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing the VIP entry task where the contestants who enter the VIP club will get special privileges, powers, and will be eligible to fight for the trophy of the show.

Those who become the VIP member will be saved from the nominations and they will only be eligible to fight for the captaincy task and become the captain of the house and at the end of the task, all those contestants who didn’t make it to the VIP club will be nominated for the week.

As we saw in yesterday’s episode, since Umar was the captain of the house, he got a direct entry into the VIP zone and was given special powers where he could choose three contestants to go into the VIP zone and eliminate the rest.

Umar will be choosing Nishant, Karan, and Tejasswi and will take them to the VIP room and will eliminate the rest from the task.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce another task where the VIP members will be the shopkeepers and they will have to give clothes to the non-VIP members and Umar is the sanchalk of the task.

In Round one : Neha is out

Round 2 : Rajiv is out

Round 3 : Shamita is out

Round 4 : Afsana is out

Round 5 : Jay is out

Round 6 : Pratik is out

Vishal is left in the end and thus he becomes the fifth member of the VIP club.

We did see how Vishal played a double game with the VIP members and Shamita where he told them that if he gets selected then he will stand by them no matter what and told Shamita that once he goes inside, he will change the game and will bring their gang inside.

Seems like his planning and plotting worked and Vishal finally entered the VIP club and secured himself.

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns come out on the show as it could be Umar, Karan, and Teja vs Vishal and Nishant.

