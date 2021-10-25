BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian finds a new alliance in Simba after his bond with Shamita Shetty breaks

MUMBAI: Vishak Kotian in the begging of the game looked very promising and the audience called him the mastermind of the game.

Initially, he had an alliance with Karan and Jay which then crumbled down when he began to have an alliance with Shamita in order to enter the main Bigg Boss house. Post that his bond with Shamita became strong and he drifted away from Karan and Jay.

In the last weekend ka vaar episode, we did see how Vishal and his game was exposed in front of the entire housemates and post that the trust that they had in him faded away.

In today’s episode, the audiences will see the entry of the first wild card entry Rajiv Adatia’s entry into the house.

He is Shamita’s rakhi brother and he will come and show Vishal’s true colors to Shamita and post that she will decide to end her bond with him.

This will make Vishak alone in the house as the rest of the housemates are not speaking to him and his bond with Shamita has ended.

Having no alliance in the house, Vishal tries to bond with Simba and is trying to make him, his alliance on the show.

Simba is one contestant who doesn’t have any issue with anyone and does get along with all the housemates and seems like his bond with Vishal is building up slowly.

Vishal seems to be playing the game all alone as his alliance has been broken. It will be interesting to see how until when his bond with Simba will last.

