Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian to return as a wild card?

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, one did see the shocking eviction of Vishal, Jay, and Neha through Bharti and Harsh where they couldn’t perform the task that well and get reactions from the top 5 contestants.

Vishal’s eviction came as a shock to everyone, as since day one, he has been playing the game and is planning and plotting.

He also built a true alliance with Tejasswi and Shamita where one was his close friend and the other his sister.

In every task, he gave his hundred percent and tried to win either by performing it or by planning and making alliances with people. He had also become part of the VIP club.

But then yesterday, he had to say goodbye to the show, which was heartbreaking for him as being on the show until the end was his dream.

We have some good news for all Vishal Kotian fans. As per sources, the actor might be back as a wild card, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is quarantined in a hotel, and soon, he will re-enter the show.

His return to the show will make Tejasswi and Shamita the happiest.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Vishal plays the game post his return in the show.

