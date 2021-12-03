Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals that he was going to share his feelings for his girlfriend on the show, talks about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, and hints at his return

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he was in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

Post his eviction, TellyChakkar got in touch with Vishal and asked him what are his plans now, to which the actor said that he doesn’t know. It is too soon to say, but the kind of love he has received is unbelievable.

He further said that he feels the eviction was unfair as within two hours, the audiences voted and he was eliminated. Then he was shocked as when he came out, he was trending on social media with the hashtag #BringBackVishalKotian. He was a bit confused as one section of the audience voted him out and the other was rooting for him.

He also said that he was planning to reveal his feelings for his girlfriend on the show on 4 December 2021. He and Tejasswi had planned everything.

When we asked him if he could tell us something about it now, the actor said that he would like to keep it as a secret because he is going to be positive and feels that he would be going back into the house. Then he would talk about his relationship and would want to say it loud and clear to the world. He revealed that his girlfriend is an actress too.

We also asked him what he thinks about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship as it has been judged in the outside world. The actor said that their relationship is very pure and they do like each other a lot, but it is too soon to say they are in love but they share a special bond of likeness for each other.

Vishal also stated that he didn’t know that Karan was insecure about his friendship with Tejasswi, and if he knew this before, he would hit him in a friendly manner and tell him not to think any other way as Teja is only his good friend and nothing else. They are best of friends and will always continue to be. He shares a great bond with Karan too.

Vishal also spoke about his friendship with Jay where he said that he never understood where the problem was as he always tried to maintain his friendship and keep alive the Jay and Veeru bond, but all his efforts were in vain as Jay always kept grudges and never wanted to mend things. But for him, he will always remain his friend no matter what.

Well, there is no doubt that Vishal’s eviction was unfair and he needs to come back in the house. He deserves to be in the game and it will be very interesting to see him back as the entertainment factor would rise to another level.

