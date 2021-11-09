Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian ups his game, promises his support not only to Shamita but also to Karan

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian in the initial stage of the game was considered as the mastermind of the season along with Karan Kundrra.

But then after two weeks, his game was exposed in the Bigg Boss house, and the housemates kind of distanced themselves from him. We did see him drifting away from Karan, Jay, and Teja.

His bond with Shamita is also fluctuating. The Akka–Anna relationship doesn’t seem stable, as when someone from the outside world comes inside the house and says something, Shamita gets influenced and then brings a gap between the two.

Even when the ex-contestants from outside came into the house, they did tell Vishal that he needs to up his game and if he doesn’t bounce back, then he would be eliminated.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the VIP task where Umar becomes the first member of the VIP room and becomes eligible to fight for the trophy.

Vishal has now begun his double game. During the live feed, one can see him talking to Karan, Teja, and Umar. He says that whatever happens, he will support them and will play from their side.

On the other hand, he goes to Shamita and says the same thing. He tells her that the housemates will hate Umar, Karan, Teja and Nishant as they have become VIP members, and soon, their power will be taken back.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Seems like Vishal knows that he needs alliances in the house. He is thus building a good rapport with everyone.

This was a similar game plan he used in the initial weeks of the show. Seems like he is trying to bounce back with the same strategy.

What do you think? Would Vishal be successful in his plan or would his plan get exposed again?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Karan playing a game against Nishant in 'Bigg Boss 15': Urfi Javed )