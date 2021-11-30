Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! What is brewing between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz? Actress says she trusts him the most in the game

MUMBAI: The dynamics have begun to change in the show. The makers introduced wild cards, and once again, the housemates are divided into VIP and non-VIP members.

Umar has been in the show since day and is doing pretty well for himself. The doctor has come a long way in the game by making a strong alliance with Karan and Tejasswi. From being in the bottom six, he made his way to the top by winning the task given by Bharti and Harsh and thus was saved from elimination.

Rashami was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and was the finalist of the show. Now, once again, she has entered this season as a wild card.

The actress was seen making a bond with everyone in the house, especially with Umar. She knows him from outside and considers him a good friend.

During the live feed, Rashami was seen telling Umar that she doesn’t have many dresses to wear out here, to which Umar said that she can wear his t-shirts.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

Rashami in return says that he is the only person whom she knows so well in the house and she can ask anything from him.

Umar asks her how much she trusts him to which the actress said that she can trust him, but she doesn’t know about Umar’s feelings.

Earlier, we had seen how when Umar had said that he is fed up of having a single bed as no one can come and talk to him, it was Rashami who sat next to him so that he doesn’t feel alone.

Well, since then, fans have been anticipating their connection and are speculating that there could be something brewing between them.

Post the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Asim, Umar, Rashami, and Himanshi were seen partying together, and at that time also, fans felt that the two make an adorable pair and should start dating.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat exposes Pratik Sehajpal’s game)