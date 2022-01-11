Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of Bigg Boss Season 15 would take place

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, Salman Khan confirmed that the show has been extended for 2 weeks and the contestants still have to play for the ticket to finale task and there would be many twists and turns in the show.

The finale of the show was supposed to happen this coming weekend, but since the show as got postponed now the finale won’t be taking place this weekend and has been postponed.

The finale of the show will now take place on 30th January 2022 and it will be telecasted around 8: 00 pm though the time slot as to be fixed.

There is a possibility that the show might be extended for more weeks but that depends on the condition outside and the COVID cases.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty is the new captain of the house

If the condition is suitable then they would extend the show or else the finale would take place on 30th January 2022.

The contestant is going all out to secure themselves in the game and to reach the finale of the show and become the finalist.

With the exit of Umar from the show, Karan is broken but he is trying his best to play the game and not let down his fans.

All the contestants on the show are very strong and it would be a difficult decision for the audience’s to take to who would be the winner of the show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)