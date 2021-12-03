Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! This is when the finale will take place

MUMBAI: The dynamics of the show changed since the entry of the wild cards. The VIP and non-VIP housemates have been pitted against each other.

A lot has happened since then, including massive fights between the contestants.

From Pratik and Karan’s ugly fight to Shamita and Devoleena fight, which led to the Mohabaatein actress fainting, the audience has witnessed it all.

Moreover, Pratik body-shamed Rashami, which became the point of conversation outside the house.

The makers are going all out to make the show work as in the beginning, it did very well and was among the top 10 shows on television. But then, it saw a drop owing to the lack of entertainment.

The show was supposed to end at the end of February, but as it is unable to gain TRPS, it will not be extended than more the second week of January. The finale of the show will happen in the second week of January.

The wild cards have been able to spice up the show in some manner but not as much as needed.

The audiences can expect more wild cards on the show as the makers are approaching more celebs.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.