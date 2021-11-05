Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Neha Bhasin tells Pratik Sehajpal to be away from her says “That your people change every time the same things you say but to different people”

MUMBAI: Bigg Bos OTT was a game of connections and Pratik and Neha were each other’s connection after they broke their bond with Akshara and Miland. Their friendship was judged in the outside world and Neha received a lot of flak for it.

When the news of Neha came that she is entering the house as a wild card contestant the viewers wanted to see if she would play in Pratik’s side or Shamita and now in the live feed that is somewhere cleared.

Neha enters the house and meets everyone and when it comes to Pratik’s turn she tells him to stay away from her and reveals that his people change according to his convivence and that’s not right.

He will talk the same thing to everyone and his pattern is the same and now she doesn’t want that connection with him.

Nishant tells her to calm down, she calms down but then tells him that she was a calm person but Pratik didn’t value it.

Seems like the connection and bond that the two shared on OTT wouldn’t be visible here and there would have really worked towards building a bond together as Neha seems to be super irked with Pratik.

The viewers would get to see a lot of tiff between Neha and Pratik and the game could get interesting.

