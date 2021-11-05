Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Wild-card contestant Raqesh Bapat talks about Shamita and Vishal’s bond, reveals that Pratik and Nishant’s game is the same as OTT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has a huge surprise coming up for the contestants, especially for Shamita Shetty, as today, wild cards Raqesh and Neha would be entering the house.

In the past episodes, we have seen how Shamita kept telling Bigg Boss to send Raqesh and Neha into the house as she is feeling too lonely and lost, and seems like BB has fulfilled her wish.

Raqesh was one of the finalists of the shows and he had grabbed headlines for his relationship with Shamita Shetty. Very often, we have seen the housemates teasing her with Raqesh and one could see how much she was missing him.

The actor is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house today, and ShaRa fans can’t wait to see the love birds together.

Before entering the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with Raqesh and asked him what he thinks about Vishal and Shamita’s bonding. Does he feel that the actor is using the Mohabbatein actress for the game.

He said that he is happy to see Vishal standing by Shamita, especially when she really needed someone badly, though she is a very positive person and can play the game alone and doesn’t need any support as such.

He further said that he is happy to see that she has created a brotherly bond with Vishal and he is very neutral about it as everything can be for the game and no one can be trusted. Everyone has come to win the show and he doesn’t find anything wrong in Vishal.

We also asked him what he thinks of Nishant and Pratik’s game to which he said that both are playing the game just like how they were in OTT. There also, he used to tell Nishant not to support Pratik, and here also, everyone is telling him the same thing. Pratik, as usual, is planning and plotting.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OH No! Karan Kundrra breaks down cries bitterly; Shamita Shetty consoles him)

Raqesh also mentioned Simba and said that he likes his game and he is the dark horse of the show. There are a lot of similarities between him and Simba when it comes to the game, as in the beginning, he was also lost and finding his footing. Finally, he did come out of his shell and he feels the same about Simba.

He also feels that Karan Kundrra is playing the game exceptionally well and is very strong, but at times, he loses focus in between and deviates from the game.

In the end, he said that he is very excited to enter the house and play the game, as initially, in Bigg Boss OTT, he didn’t know what to do. Now, he is confident to play the game. He said that initially, he would hesitate to give his opinion as he used to shy away from it but now, he has learned how to open up and give his opinion loud and clear.

Well, there is no doubt that with Raqesh’s entry, the game is going to spice up and the dynamics in the house are going to change.

Are you excited to see Raqesh in the house?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia questions Bigg Boss as to why only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are always called into the confession room and the rest are ignored)