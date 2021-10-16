Bigg Boss 15: Explosive! Asim Riaz used THESE remarks for Simba Nagpal, Details inside

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 15 since its inception has witnessed endless twists and fights among the contestants. The housemates have also ended up in physical assaults and violence to win the assigned tasks. Amid all of this, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz also locked horns with each other, where things went out of control when Simba attacked Umar verbally.

Simba Nagpal told Umar Riaz that he has no identity of his own and is using his brother Asim Riaz’ fame. He also said that Umar is jealous of his brother.

He was further seen giving it back by saying, ‘Akela task khela hu’. Umar got a bad injury on his forehead and still stayed calm and asked everyone if they needed help with dressing. For the unversed, Umar Riaz is a medical surgeon by profession and served the country during the pandemic.

Asim Riaz, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 has reacted to Simba's comment and posted a story on his Instagram with a dog's face, which read, "Shut the @#*k up, Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark let them.. you stay focused."

Before Umar Riaz could enter the Bigg Boss house, Asim was spotted in the city and upon being asked about how excited he was about Umar's participation on the show, he said that he will handle his social media and root for him.

Asim said that when he was inside the house, it was Umar and his fans' relentless support that made him so popular. Now, it's his turn to highlight Umar.

