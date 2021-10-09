Bigg Boss 15: EXPLOSIVE! Salman Khan finally blasts at Pratik Sehajpal! Check out WHY?

MUMBAI: All the ardent fans of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss have been earnestly waiting for Bollywood star Salman Khan to host the first Weekend Ka Vaar and he looked quite annoyed with the contestant. The first Weekend Ka Vaar has caught the attention of the public with host Salman Khan slamming Pratik Sehajpal for the ‘Vidhi Pandya incident’.

He told Pratik that he is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have tarnished his image. He further asks Pratik if he would have really not objected to someone messing up with the latch of the washroom door had his mother-sister been inside.

Taking a dig mat the Bigg boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal, Salman tells Pratik that if it was his sister and someone did something of this sort, he would screw him up thoroughly. The promo has already gone viral on social media and fans are discussing about the first weekend ka vaar.

The WKV episode will also witness the contestants coming together to celebrate Navratri. They will be seen on dancing on popular garba songs. They all will be dressed in their best attires.

Salman too looked handsome in a sky-blue kurta pyjama. Popular television artists like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Niya Sharma, Karan Patel and Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin will be seen on the weekend ka vaar episode.

For the uninitiated, in one of the recent episodes when Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower, Pratik went and broke the latch of the washroom door from outside. This led to a huge fight between them. Other housemates also slammed Pratik for his behaviour. Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash came out in support of Vidhi.

