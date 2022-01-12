Bigg Boss 15: Explosive! Shamita Shetty demeans Divya Agarwal of not being offered for BB15, the latter gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI: In a recent panel discussion held at the Bigg Boss 15 house, a major tiff between Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty was witnessed. Divya Agarwal who was invited to the house as a panellist indulges in a war of words with Shamita over Divya’s non-participation in the show.

During the show, Divya supported Karan Kundrra and was seen giving relationship advice to Karan and Tejasswi.

Divya took a jibe at Shamita and said if she continues with the same attitude she can't win in any season. To this Shamita gave back saying that Divya wasn't even asked to come to Bigg Boss 15. Divya replied that she didn't even want to come. Shamita was then seen laughing and mocking and Neha Bhasin (who was another guest) joined her.

According to TOI, Divya was quoted saying, "The biggest problem with these people, who were a part of the show with me... We did the same show, they had the same willpower to participate in the show, and now that the winner is declared, they look down on the show... saying 'OTT wasn't up to the mark.'"

She further added, "Yesterday, after I was watching the episode, it felt like I was back in the OTT version. The fact is they can't digest my winning yet. I don't boast about my winning but they make me do it because they don't accept it. It's a shame.

“Had any one of them had won, I would have accepted it. Even after proving in the same year, they don't respect my journey. I don't respect theirs. The more disrespectful they are with the BB OTT season, against me, the more it makes me laugh out loud," she added.

Credit: FiLMiBEAT/TOI