Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat teams up with his friend Karan Kundrra for this project

MUMBAI : Nishant Bhat is one of the well-known choreographers of television. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for his game in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

While in the show, he showcased his calibre of playing the game and ended up being the first runner-up. Post Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant returned to play the game in Season 15.

Also read -  Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet!

The audience loved his game and said that he deserved to be in the finale of the show.

Nishant was not only a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT, but also in Bigg Boss Season 15.

He was later seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed all the stunts with ease and faced his fears.

Nishant was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, where he was one of the finalists of the show. His dance performance was loved by the judges and the audiences.

Nishant Bhat recently worked on a new project, Colors’ new show Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he teamed up with his friend Karan Kundrra.

Nishant Bhat even posted a behind-the-scenes video of the project where we can clearly see the hard work and dedication given in by everyone.

We can see some glimpses of the song and the set is beautifully made. Nishant can be seen putting his all in the video.

Nishant is choreographing Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the new show, it stars Karan Kundra who grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television. Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan will be seen opposite Reem Shaikh and playing the role of Gashmeer Mahajani’s brother.

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released yesterday, the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Also read -  Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ravi Randhawa in COLORS serial Dharampatnii

Are you excited to see the performance?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

